MDHHS receives more funding to support foster parents

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the state’s budget will include more funding to help foster parents in the state of Michigan.

We’re told the new funding will boost the state health department’s support of adoptive families.

“The bipartisan budget I signed a few weeks ago will put more money in the pockets of foster parents so they can pay the bills and put food on the table while caring for their foster kids,” Whitmer said. “Foster families work hard to care for their children and we must have their backs. The budget boosts the resources they receive so we can keep children safe and healthy.”

The funding was done in response to a statewide shortage of foster parents and a need to support adopted children who have behavioral needs, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. This will be achieved by allocating $10 million toward respite care providers each year.

Visit the state health department’s webpage for more on how the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services supports foster parents.