Men wanted for breaking into high school in Troy, damaging property during 'fun'

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Troy Police Department is searching for three men who they say broke into the International Academy East High School last week.

According to police, during the suspects' "fun," they damaged more than $1,200 in property at the high school.

Photos show the men inside the school riding what looks like a floor scrubber used by janitors.

In this video - you can see the trio crashing into things AND smoking what appears to be a pipe. The clip ends with them doing a dance. pic.twitter.com/jP5vfcrOEf — Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) August 1, 2019

We're told they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments, and also damaged furniture.

And here is one video of the “joyride”.... pic.twitter.com/ruwbwZab25 — Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) August 1, 2019

You can see the suspects' photos above and below. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-3447.