Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Men wanted for breaking into high school in Troy, damaging property during 'fun'

Posted: 10:31 AM, Aug 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-01 18:50:06-04
items.[0].image.alt
Troy school vandal.jpg

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Troy Police Department is searching for three men who they say broke into the International Academy East High School last week.

According to police, during the suspects' "fun," they damaged more than $1,200 in property at the high school.

Photos show the men inside the school riding what looks like a floor scrubber used by janitors.

We're told they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments, and also damaged furniture.

You can see the suspects' photos above and below. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-3447.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wake up to the latest breaking news, weather and traffic