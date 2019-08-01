Men wanted for breaking into high school in Troy, damaging property during 'fun'

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Troy Police Department is searching for three men who they say broke into the International Academy East High School last week.
According to police, during the suspects' "fun," they damaged more than $1,200 in property at the high school.
Photos show the men inside the school riding what looks like a floor scrubber used by janitors.
In this video - you can see the trio crashing into things AND smoking what appears to be a pipe. The clip ends with them doing a dance. pic.twitter.com/jP5vfcrOEf— Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) August 1, 2019
We're told they damaged about $1,200 in musical instruments, and also damaged furniture.
And here is one video of the “joyride”.... pic.twitter.com/ruwbwZab25— Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) August 1, 2019
You can see the suspects' photos above and below. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-3447.
RECOGNIZE THEM? Apparently, they missed high school so much they broke into the International Academy East HS on the evening of July 25. During their “fun”, they damaged property, so we would like to speak with them. Please call 248-524-3447 with any information. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AO4D6b6oKc— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) August 1, 2019