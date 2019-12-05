LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The smallest city in Michigan has a big problem.

Lake Angelus Police Chief Mike Farley was arrested for driving under the influence and not wearing a seat belt late last Friday night in Keego Harbor.

Sources say his blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit at .15 and he was lodged inside the Oakland County Jail until sober enough to bond out.

Keego Harbor Police won’t discuss the case until Farley is arraigned in front of a judge December 11.

Keego Harbor is not far from Lake Angelus which is a city of only 290 people surrounding the lake of the same name in northern Oakland County. It also has the 5th high highest per capita income in Michigan.

Mayor Dennis Mitchell declined to comment to 7 Action News except to say no job action has been taken against the chief and they are talking with legal counsel. He also says this will be discussed at the next City Council meeting next Tuesday in a closed session.

Farley has been Chief in Lake Angelus for about two years and had worked part time before that. He retired from the Farmington Hills Police Department prior to Lake Angelus.

He released the following statement: