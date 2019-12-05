LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The smallest city in Michigan has a big problem.
Lake Angelus Police Chief Mike Farley was arrested for driving under the influence and not wearing a seat belt late last Friday night in Keego Harbor.
Sources say his blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit at .15 and he was lodged inside the Oakland County Jail until sober enough to bond out.
Keego Harbor Police won’t discuss the case until Farley is arraigned in front of a judge December 11.
Keego Harbor is not far from Lake Angelus which is a city of only 290 people surrounding the lake of the same name in northern Oakland County. It also has the 5th high highest per capita income in Michigan.
Mayor Dennis Mitchell declined to comment to 7 Action News except to say no job action has been taken against the chief and they are talking with legal counsel. He also says this will be discussed at the next City Council meeting next Tuesday in a closed session.
Farley has been Chief in Lake Angelus for about two years and had worked part time before that. He retired from the Farmington Hills Police Department prior to Lake Angelus.
He released the following statement:
On Saturday, November 30 I was arrested in Keego Harbor for the offense of operating while intoxicated. The events of that evening are very disappointing and I take no issue with the conduct of the Keego Harbor Police Department and its officers. They performed their duty just as I would in my jurisdiction.
It is my intention to take full responsibility for my actions. I have dedicated my entire career to enforcing the law. I know that I am not above the law. That said, I am also not beneath the law. There is in our system of law a process that I must now go through in order to receive due process under the law. I ask that the media respect my constitutional rights just as I respect the media ‘s right to report. Accordingly, this is the only public statement I intend to give regarding the matter. Please respect my privacy as I own up to my failings. I remain dedicated to the community of Lake Angelus, and my role as their police chief. They have honored me with their trust, and loyalty. The people of Lake Angelus deserve nothing less than my undivided attention as I work hard and focus to maintain the peace and safety of the community.