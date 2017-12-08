Metro Detroit woman finds worm in fish purchased from Whole Foods

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Let’s face it: A lot of us are trying to be healthier and make better choices when it comes to what we eat.

Felicia Strickland of Southfield is no exception. So, she’s decided to shop at certain stores in particular.

“Going to Whole Foods is a big deal. I want to change how I eat, I don’t want to keep eating unhealthy, unnecessary things”, says Strickland.

Quite a few folks are leaning more towards the fresh stuff. Strickland likes wild caught fish.

She told 7 Action News that she purchased a nice looking piece of cod from the Midtown Detroit location on Tuesday.

“After seasoning it, I noticed there was something moving on the fish. It was a worm. I thought that’s really disgusting. I was like, 'oh my goodness,'” she says.

Action News reached out to Whole Foods to get a explanation and understanding of what that was inside the fish fillet.

The statement from Whole Foods is below:

What the video shows is most likely a nematode. Nematodes are naturally occurring parasitic roundworms that affect a very small percentage of fish. Nematodes are not harmful when the fish is cooked properly to an internal temperature of 140°F, which normal cooking techniques generally exceed, or frozen if intended for raw consumption. Our seafood suppliers use the best controls measures to guard against nematodes reaching our stores, but sometimes this does occur. We always check for nematodes and reject fish when necessary. Good handling practices are in place to minimize nematode infestation. Many seafood processors inspect seafood fillets for nematodes with a process called candling. Candling involved examining fish fillets over lights. This process detects surface parasites. Unfortunately, processors cannot always see parasites embedded deep in thick fillets or in dark tissue. The Centers for Disease Control clearly states that illnesses caused by ingesting parasites are extremely rare in the United States.

We asked Strickland if she would shop at Whole Foods again in the future. She tells us she does plan on it.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, no matter what," Strickland says.

She plans to speak with a manager and get a refund.

