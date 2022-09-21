Watch Now
News

Actions

Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in West Virginia bar shooting

BreakingPoliceCrimeSceneTape1_1498156943479_61633180_ver1.0_900_675_1500896267335_63308914_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Thinkstock
BreakingPoliceCrimeSceneTape1_1498156943479_61633180_ver1.0_900_675_1500896267335_63308914_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 6:48 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 18:48:05-04

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year's Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot.

Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.

The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!