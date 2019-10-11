Michigan teen in critical condition after being diagnosed with EEE

(WXYZ) — A teenager from Michigan is in critical condition nearly two months after being diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Savannah DeHart, a 14-year-old who lives near Kalamazoo, was diagnosed with the disease back in August.

Her parents say the symptoms started with a headache, and by the next morning, she needed a ventilator to breathe.

After weeks in intensive care, doctors say her condition is improving, but she is still on a ventilator.

There have been 10 confirmed human cases of EEE this year and four deaths due to the virus.

EEE is the most dangerous mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate.

Health officials advise people to follow these guidelines to protect themselves:

