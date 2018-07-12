Michigan voted 14th best state to retire, report says

Fair
(WXYZ) - A new report from Bankrate.com has ranked Michigan among the best states to retire.
Michigan came in as the 14th best place to retire, behind Virginia and ahead of Missouri.
The financial website used seven categories to construct their ranking:
The top five best states to retire are:
Top five worst states to retire:
