Michigan voted 14th best state to retire, report says

(WXYZ) - A new report from Bankrate.com has ranked Michigan among the best states to retire.

Michigan came in as the 14th best place to retire, behind Virginia and ahead of Missouri.

The financial website used seven categories to construct their ranking:

Cost of living

Taxes

Health care quality

Weather

Crime

Cultural vitality

Well-being

The top five best states to retire are:

South Dakota Utah Idaho New Hampshire Florida

Top five worst states to retire: