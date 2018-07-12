Michigan voted 14th best state to retire, report says

9:07 AM, Jul 12, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A new report from Bankrate.com has ranked Michigan among the best states to retire. 

Michigan came in as the 14th best place to retire, behind Virginia and ahead of Missouri. 

The financial website used seven categories to construct their ranking: 

  • Cost of living
  • Taxes
  • Health care quality
  • Weather
  • Crime
  • Cultural vitality
  • Well-being

The top five best states to retire are: 

  1. South Dakota
  2. Utah
  3. Idaho
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Florida

Top five worst states to retire: 

  1. Arkansas
  2. Louisiana
  3. Maryland
  4. New Mexico
  5. New York

