Milford business woman creates wireless earring ear buds

(WXYZ) - Function and fashion go hand-in-hand when it comes to a new pair of earrings.

Swings Bluetooth Earrings caters to women who love jewelry and technology.

The inventor, Melissa Eldridge, lives in Milford.

“I wanted to create a company that was based around creating things that women actually want to wear,” Eldridge said.

That’s how Swings Bluetooth Earrings came about!

“All of my earbuds would fall out all the time,” Eldridge said.

She couldn’t find a good pair of earbuds that would fit, plus she would forget or lose them.

“Having the piercing structure and being able to flip it up and put it in actually helps hold the bud in place,” Eldridge said.

She started a Kickstarter campaign and needs $200,000 to start production on the Swings and Swings sport versions. There is even a blinged out option.

“Once we get fully funded we do have a Swarovski crystal version that we will be able to make available and that’s actually the one I really want,” she explained.

So far, many women have told her it's much needed.

“Everybody is like, ‘that would be good, why don’t we have that,’ she said”

Eldridge has invested her all in the product.

“We have spent every last penny that we have,” she said.

The Swings would retail from $200 to $250.

You can use it to listen to music and take calls, all you have to do is flip the earbud inside your ear.

“The technology behind all of this is just as good as anything that Apple has on the market right now or any of our other competitors,” Eldridge said.

She has worked for a home electronics company for years and now wants to pave the way for technology products catered specifically to women.

“Have the opportunity to have more women be able to have a voice and get the type of designs that they want because we are kind of considered an afterthought,” she said.

With any kickstart campaign, it’s all or nothing.

There are 45 days to hit $200,000 to see if Swings will be a hit or miss.

She added,“Fingers crossed.”

To become a “backer” go to the Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scandi/swings-bluetooth-earrings



