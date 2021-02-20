'Miracle' puppy rescued from Detroit River after 4 days in blistering cold

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a harrowing story with a long-awaited and hopeful happy ending.

A puppy that became stuck in the middle of the Detroit River on Wednesday was rescued Saturday afternoon from Mud Island by the LaSalle Fire and Rescue in Windsor, Canada.

"It's pretty amazing," said Dr. Greear with the Woodhaven Animal Hospital."(It) definitely wasn't his time. He's a miracle walking."

The pup survived four days in bitterly cold temperatures while local teams and concerned citizens on both sides of the water sought ways to help the small dog.

Dog rescued from Detroit River after 4 days on the ice

It's believed that the dog was chased out onto the ice by a coyote. Due to the instability of the ice on the Detroit River, a rescue was incredibly difficult, until the LaSalle Fire and Rescue stepped in as the dog moved closer to the Canadian side.

The rescuers declined an interview with 7 Action News.

The dog is now safe in Michigan and getting the care that he needs.

Dr. Greear says the pup's paws may have a bit of frostbite, but his body temperature is good. There were ice blocks stuck to his paws as he was being assessed by doctors.

The goal now is to get him stabilized.