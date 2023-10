(WXMI) — An investigation is underway after Michigan State Police say a department member's firearm was stolen.

We’re told the weapon was taken from the employee’s own car.

MSP is unable to provide further comment due to the open investigation, only that the department is working to determine the people involved in the theft and recover the weapon.

Troopers add there is a department policy meant to prevent incidents like this one and will be addressed in accordance with said policy.