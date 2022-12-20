Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in deadly shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXMI) — An incoming member of the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education was shot and killed inside a home Monday night.

The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Muhammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit just after 7:30 p.m.

Muskegon Heights police say Muhammad was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting was not related to his position on the school board.

The Muskegon Heights Board of Education released a statement on Muhammad's death Tuesday morning.

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.



“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”





Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.