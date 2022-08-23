2 Indiana State football players among those killed in single-vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Officials with the Indiana State University said two of the school's football players were among three people killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident.

The school said in a statement Monday that everyone in the vehicle was university students and football players.

“This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

On Monday, the Vigo County sheriff identified the three people killed as Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois, Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio.

The Associated Press reported that VanHooser played defensive back and wide receiver and Eubanks was a linebacker.

Officials identified those injured in the crash as Omarian Dixon, 20, of Lafayette, Indiana, and John Moore, 19, of Wheaton, Illinois, the Associated Press reported.

According to officials, they are both football players.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," head coach Curt Mallory said in a statement.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. after the vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree in the town of Riley.

Deputies found the vehicle on fire when they arrived.

According to the Associated Press, more details about the accident, including who was driving or the circumstances of the accident, have not been released.

The university said counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff.

The school's fall semester began on Aug. 16.

