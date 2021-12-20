7 people found dead in Minnesota home, cause of death unknown

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city over the weekend but did not say how they died.

Police said the victims included four adults and three children.

The bodies were found just before 8 p.m. local time Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the house. Those family members then called the police.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects. They added that there is currently no threat to the public.

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.

CNN reports that the Moorhead Area School District is working to provide student counseling assistance to the classmates of the victims.