A group of Sept. 11 victims' family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks is condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month.

In a letter to Trump on Sunday, family members said they felt "extreme pain, frustration and anger" due to Trump's decision to host the controversial Saudi-sponsored league at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for three days starting July 29. Requests for comment were sent to representatives for Trump and for LIV Golf.

“The evidence against Saudi Arabia and its role in the attacks is more clear than ever and, despite knowing that, former President Trump has accepted their money and is allowing them to enter a state devastated by 9/11,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice and the son of a World Trade Center attack victim.

As the Associated Press reported, Eagleson’s group has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Saudi Arabia of being complicit in the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001 and has sought the release of classified FBI documents related to the Saudis’ role in the attacks.