9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny "Hoot" Gibson was standing in the rubble and heard a faint meow.

It gave him hope that his office cat Madix was alive.

Gibson had tried to find the animal after the tornado hit but had given up after a few days.

Gibson was standing in the rubble Sunday afternoon when he heard the faint noise.

Gibson called over some employees who helped search.

Soon after, they found the cat unscathed in a hole beneath the rubble.

According to the Associated Press, Madix was very hungry and thirsty.

Gibson says he took Madix home, where he will live as a house cat.

A tornado was on the ground for about 200 miles as it made its way through four states, including Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 76 people have died.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear said all the people in the state that were reported missing after the storm have been accounted for.