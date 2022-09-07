Amid spike in diesel fuel prices, Sheetz gas stations offer discounts

While Sheetz gas and convenience stores might be mostly clustered in areas around the eastern coast of the United States, drivers of diesel vehicles going long distances could be pleasantly surprised at the discounts the brand is offering for Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The Pennsylvania-based gas station name is offering diesel fuel at $4.49 per gallon through Sept. 30 amid a spike in diesel fuel prices in the U.S.

AAA reported that the average price for diesel fuel sat at around $5.05 per gallon across the country, with that price jumping in some states like Ohio, where it was at $5.23, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Sheetz has done similar gas discounts before, like on the Fourth of July when prices surged to around $5 per gallon in many places.

All 654 Sheetz that are selling diesel fuel will offer the promotion.

Travis Sheetz, the company's president and CEO said, “Truck drivers are the backbone of this country.” He said, “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”