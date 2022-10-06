Watch Now
Appeals court agrees to expedite DOJ's appeal in special master case

Chris Seward/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens to applause from the crowd as he steps up to the podium at a rally Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 06, 2022
A federal appeals court in Atlanta agreed to the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of a lower court order to have a special master inspect records the FBI seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

On Wednesday, CBS and CNN reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit granted the DOJ's request by setting a schedule for the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers to submit their briefs by Nov. 17.

A special master was tasked to review thousands of documents the FBI found inside Mar-a-Lago in August after a judge granted Trump's request for an independent arbiter to weed out anything that might be privileged, the Associated Press reported.

The DOJ appealed that process, CNN reported.

The court's decision comes a day after Trump requested the Supreme Court to stop the Justice Department from reviewing the records seized on Aug. 8, the Associated Press reported.

