Biden's student loan forgiveness expected to cost around $400 billion, budget office estimates

President Joe Biden's plan to try and relieve student loan borrowers of a signification portion of their debt, connected to a repeated campaign promise, is expected to cost upwards of $400 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO said the expected cost could rise after a pause on student loan payments was extended late last year.

The new Monday report could reinvigorate a debate between Biden's supporters and those against out-of-control government spending as midterm voting quickly approaches.

President Biden announced a plan in August to forgive $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, and by $20,000 for those who received Pell grants for families considered low-income.