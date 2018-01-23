Bill Cosby returns to the stage for first time in 3 years

For the first time in three years, Bill Cosby is entertaining during a live performance.
The embattled comedian who has faced sexual assault charges performed on Monday at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia. Cosby delivered a comedy act as part of a night honoring jazz musician Tony Williams.
Cosby could be returning to the courtroom as prosecutors are pressing charges again against the comedian after his first trial ended in a mistrial in 2017. Jury selection for Cosby's case begins on March 29.
Nearly 50 women have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct since the mid-1960s.
NPR reporter Bobby Allyn was in attendance Monday at Cosby's performance.
Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B
I asked Cosby if he’s prepared for his second trial, and he looked me in the eyes and said nothing stonefaced. I then asked how he thinks #MeToo might affect jurors, and he shrugged in an animated way, put on a goofy smile and said, “I don’t know!”