Watch
NewsNational

Actions

CDC panel endorses J&J, Moderna boosters

items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Odelyn/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, a medical worker prepares a shot of the Moderna vaccine during a vaccination campaign at Saint Damien Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The White House says the U.S. has donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world. The Biden administration is aiming to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn, file)
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Donations
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:44:38-04

A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend COVID-19 booster shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The committee echoed the FDA's authorization for Moderna boosters.

Those eligible to receive a booster include anyone 65 and older, adults at risk of severe COVID-19 and those who live or work in an area that puts them at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The panel recommends Johnson & Johnson recipients, 18 years and older, can receive their booster at least two months after their first shot.

The panel also gave the OK to mix and match booster shots.

The recommendation will go to CDC Director Dr. Michelle Walensky for final approval.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!