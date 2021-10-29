Watch
Firefighters lash out on eve of NYC's vaccine deadline

Jeenah Moon/AP
Firefighters rally outside Mayor Bill De Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. The city is bracing for a worker shortage as tens of thousands of municipal employees remain unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 16:03:47-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Six New York City firefighters upset with an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers were relieved of duty Friday and face suspension after driving a fire truck to a state Senator’s office and threatening his staff.

The state lawmaker has nothing to do with the vaccine mandate. The angry display came as New York braces for the possibility of closed firehouses, fewer police and ambulances and mounting trash come Monday as thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.

Most city workers face a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.

