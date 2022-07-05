Firework malfunction injures 2 in Oklahoma

A shell malfunctioned during a firework show in Oklahoma City during the Fourth of July weekend, injuring a mother and her toddler, KOCO-TV reported.

The incident occurred during a show at Scissortail Park. Officials told KOCO-TV that they followed all proper safety precautions.

“One of the fireworks were supposed to go up, and they spread out horizontally, exploded horizontally,” said David Shearer, shift commander, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Shearer said the mother had burns about the size of a golf ball.

“This family was very close to the edge of the perimeter, but they were outside the designated parameter,” he told KOCO-TV.

Organizers shortened the firework show as officials tried to figure out how to make future events safer.

“One thing we could further expand the barrier of where we're letting them off. But again, I just want to stress all of that was definitely followed to the letter of the law last evening,” Scissortail Park CEO Maureen Heffernan told KOCO.