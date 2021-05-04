Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

A flurry of diplomatic activity and reports of major progress suggest indirect talks between the United States and Iran may be nearing a conclusion.

That's despite efforts by U.S. officials to play down chances of an imminent deal that would bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

Such an agreement could be a confidence-building measure to revive the nuclear deal.

A U.S. return to the deal would be the biggest foreign policy initiative of Joe Biden’s presidency so far.

