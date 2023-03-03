Ford to restart production for F-150 Lightning following battery problems

Production of Ford's F-150 Lightning will resume this month.

The company will begin production on March 13, according to a company spokesperson.

Ford halted production last month as it investigated potential problems with the electric pickup's battery. Earlier this month, Ford told Car Driver that it identified a fix, which was being delivered to the Lightning production line.

The Lightning has been a popular vehicle for Ford. The company's CEO said in December they capped orders at 200,000 because there was so much demand.

The all-electric pickup was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. The truck earned high marks in various categories, including design, efficiency, performance and safety.

The 2023 F-150 Lightning retails for $51,974. That's a $5,000 increase from the 2022 model. Ford attributes supply chain issues for the increased price.