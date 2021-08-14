Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires break across US West

items.[0].image.alt
Eugen Garcia/AP
A sign for The Rock on the Ridge Church is seen in Greenville, Calif., after the Dixie Wildfires Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. California's largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes. The Dixie Fire is the largest single fire in California history and the largest currently burning in the U.S. It is about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California's largest wildfire overall. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 10:41 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 22:41:29-04

WESTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service said Friday it’s operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system as wildfires continue to break out across the U.S. West.

The agency says it has more than twice the number of firefighters working on the ground than at this point a year ago, and is facing “critical resources limitations.”

An estimated 6,170 firefighters alone are battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California, the largest of 100 large fires burning in 14 states, with dozens more burning in western Canada.

It has destroyed more than 1,000 structures in the northern Sierra Nevada. It continues to threaten several forest communities.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!