Georgia's Stacey Abrams tries to one-up Gov. Brian Kemp in call for payments

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams announced Friday, July 8, 2022 that she had raised $22 million for her campaign in the two months ended June 30, far outdistancing the $6.8 million that Kemp raised during that time. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 11, 2022
Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers.

She suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents. That's the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed. Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocked Abrams for "copycat proposals" of Kemp's ideas.

Mitchell says Kemp will consult with legislative leaders on spending what could be more than $7 billion in state surpluses plus federal money.

Married couples making more than $250,000 a year would not get Abrams’ planned rebates, unlike this spring’s payments. She said that’s because Republicans have been too generous toward Georgia’s top earners, including in a separate income tax cut and restructuring that Kemp signed earlier this year that takes effect next year.

