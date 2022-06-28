Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Tuesday morning's sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell denies abusing anyone.

Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years in prison. According to CNN, Maxwell will be sentenced on only three of the five counts she was convicted of because the judge said two of the conspiracy charges were repetitive.

Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.