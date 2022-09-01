Goats brought to New York City to help curb invasive plants at park

NEW YORK CITY — Four goats were busy this summer in New York City.

The Riverside Park Conservancy said for the past three summers, Cheech, Eleanor, Big G, and Skittles have been coming to Manhattan's Riverside Park, a sprawling 400-acre park that sits along the Hudson River.

According to its website, the goats are brought in to help curb invasive plants and help in hard-to-reach areas.

CNN reported that the goats are from Green Goats Farm in Rhinebeck, New York, and they arrived in NYC in June.

CNN reported that in just two months, they chomped down on thousands of pounds of weeds.

According to the news outlet, not only do goats help with the ecosystem, but they also have other benefits.

"They provide such a mental health service for people who want to just come and enjoy the park and then just having the time to spend, you know, share a heart-to-heart moment with the goat," Marcus Caceres, the park's conservancy field supervisor told CNN.