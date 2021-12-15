Good Samaritan surprises North Carolina teen by building her wheelchair ramp

A North Carolina teenager recently got a big holiday surprise from a Good Samaritan.

Anthony Belton's daughter, Almay, is in a wheelchair.

She needs her father's help to get up the front steps when she gets home from school.

One day, a Good Samaritan noticed how Anthony struggled to get his daughter inside.

"The school bus stopped, and I saw what he was going through getting his daughter down," Joe Hill said to WXII.

"My wife called, and she says, 'There's a man at the door.' I said, 'What do you mean there's a man at the door?' and she says, 'There's a man at the door with a big truck in the driveway out the door, and I don't know who he is,'" Belton said.

The Good Samaritan and his team came to the Belton home and constructed a ramp.

"Joy in my heart to see her smile. As soon as the door opened and she got there, she just started smiling," Belton said.

Frustration and struggle have been transformed into inspiration.

"The smile did it for me, yeah. And knowing she can do it pretty much by herself, so it's a little more independence for her," Hill said.