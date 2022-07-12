Hallway video of Uvalde school shooting to be released

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas lawmaker says surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend.

Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows says the video and findings from a preliminary report will be shown to families of the victims on Sunday and distributed publicly soon after.

"We feel strongly that members of the Uvalde community should have the opportunity to see the video and hear from us before they are made public," Burrows stated.

Officials say the 77-minute video ends before law enforcement finally breached the classroom and does not contain images of children.

The video has received renewed attention as anger mounts in Uvalde over an incomplete account of the slow police response. A report from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University says lives could have been saved if police acted sooner.

Nineteen children were among the 21 people killed during the May 24 massacre.