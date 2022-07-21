Singer Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew has decided to withdraw a protection order related to claims of harassment made against Martin after claiming that he and the singer had a romantic relationship.

A judge in San Juan, Puerto Rico lifted the temporary restraining order on Thursday that was served to Martin on July 1 by police in Puerto Rico, saying that it would be "archived" and that there is "nothing criminal" which is still pending against the singer.

The Spain-based news outlet Marca first reported on the order, citing members of Martin's family as having revealed the news.

The Director of the Intelligence Bureau for the Puerto Rican Police Department told CNN that Martin's nephew ended a relationship two months before the protection order was filed but claimed that the singer would not accept that the alleged relationship was over.

Attorneys for Martin shared a statement with People Magazine writing, "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,"

People reported that Martin's attorneys said in the statement, "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."