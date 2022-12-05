Watch Now
Here are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Rachel Fryer
Patrick Semansky/AP
In this Nov. 20, 2015 photo, Rachel Fryer prepares to place a package inside a container behind her at Worldport in Louisville, Ky. Each container typically holds about 400 packages. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Dec 05, 2022
Million of people will ship gifts this holiday season. Here are the shipping deadlines, so you make sure your packages arrive on time:

USPS
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

FedEx
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 8

FedEx Ground - Dec. 14

FedEx Express - Options from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23

UPS
(Last day to ship for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

UPS Ground - Check UPS calculator

UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

