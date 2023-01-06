Hillary Clinton to teach at Columbia University

College students at Columbia University may run into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on campus.

The school announced that Clinton will join in February as the Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects.

The university president said Clinton will work closely with school officials on various initiatives, "especially those focusing on global politics and policy and on supporting female leaders in those arenas."

"Columbia's commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me," Clinton tweeted.

Clinton will also be in the classroom, sharing her knowledge and experience with students.

"Starting in the 2023–24 academic year, students will have the opportunity to engage with and learn from her in the classroom, benefiting from her unparalleled experience in foreign and domestic policy," said Keren Yarhi-Milo dean of the School of International and Public Affairs.