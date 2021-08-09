Watch
Judge denies request to expedite Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears
Posted at 6:28 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:28:27-04

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears will have to wait longer than she hoped before a court will hear her conservatorship case.

According to multiple news outlets, a Los Angeles judge rejected Spears’ motion to expedite the hearing.

The pop star is attempting to get her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator of her estate.

NBC News reports a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Spears testified in July that she suffered physically, emotionally and financially because of the conservatorship.

Spears’ father, who has been acting as her sole conservator since 2008, claims, in court documents, his daughter is “mentally sick.”

