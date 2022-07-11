Judge won't delay trial for former Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week.

That's despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify.

It's unclear whether Bannon will again refuse to appear before the committee with the trial pending.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ruled against several requests by Bannon's attorneys to seek the testimony of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

Nichols told Bannon's lawyers that concerns about pretrial publicity the hearings could potentially bring could be brought up during jury selection.

Nichols added that he'd reconsider delaying the trial if an unbiased jury cannot be picked.

The trial is slated to start on July 18.