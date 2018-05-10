Lions coach Matt Patricia on sexual assault allegations: 'I was innocent then and I am innocent now'

Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia defended himself amid new allegations of a 1996 sexual assault charge.

"22 years ago I was falsely accused of very serious allegations," he said. "There were claims made about me that never happened."

"I was innocent then and I am innocent now," Patricia said.

He was indicted on sex assault in a case that was ultimately dismissed.

Court records for Cameron County, Texas show Patricia and Gregory Dietrich were indicted in August 1996 on sex assault charges.

The case was dismissed in January 1997.

The NFL said it will review the matter to understand the allegations.