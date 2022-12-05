Longtime 'Sesame Street' cast member Bob McGrath dies at 90

Bob McGrath, who was one of the original cast members of "Sesame Street," died Sunday, his family announced. He was 90.

"He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," a post on his Facebook page said.

McGrath's daughter told NPR that her father died of complications from a stroke.

According to the Associated Press, McGrath began acting on the children's show when it premiered in 1969, appearing as friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. His made his last performance on the show in 2017, the news outlet reported.

"A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," Sesame Workshop said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Associated Press reported that he's survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.