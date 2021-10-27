Marine veteran from Kansas City pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Marine veteran from Kansas City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge connected with his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Carey Walden pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. A federal judge set a sentencing date of Jan. 19, 2022.

Walden's guilty plea comes after he was charged in June with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

According to the plea agreement, Walden admitted that he attended the Jan. 6 "Save America" rally on the National Mall attended by then-President Donald Trump. He then admitted to walking to the Capitol, where he climbed a wall to enter the building.

Walden also admitted to entering the Capitol through a previously-broken window. He then said he spent about 10 minutes inside the building.

“I took pictures and video. I did not break anything. The police were present and I was not asked to leave. I fist-bumped and ‘Devil horned’ the swat line,” Walden wrote in an account of his participation in the riot, according to court documents.

Walden is the third Kansas City-area defendant to plead guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. Earlier this fall , Esther Schwemmer and Jennifer Parks, both from Leavenworth, Kansas, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Several other Kansas City-area defendants have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. Their cases are ongoing.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle and Jack Anstine on Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.