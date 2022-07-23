Mega Millions continues winless streak, jackpot to hit $790 million

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Friday, pushing Tuesday's projected jackpot to $790 million.

No one matched all six numbers of 14-40-60-64-66 and Mega Ball of 16 in Friday's drawing worth $660 million.

The expected jackpot of $790 million would make the drawing the lottery’s third-largest ever. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

It has been over three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Mega Millions has produced four winners so far in 2022. This year's largest jackpot came in January when a $426 million jackpot was claimed in California.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Tuesday's drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold Tuesday, next Friday's jackpot would grow even larger.

Tuesday's drawing also ranks fourth as the largest lottery in U.S. history.