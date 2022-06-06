Mexican president confirms he'll skip Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The decision follows a dispute about the guest list.

López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments.

The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.”

The summit officially began Monday.

The focus is "building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future” for the region.

This is the first time the U.S. has hosted the summit since the first meeting in Miami in 1994.