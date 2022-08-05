Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Midsize cars struggle in new side crash test

2020 Chevrolet Blazers, r m
David Zalubowski/AP
In this Sunday, June 28, 2020, photograph, a long line of unsold 2020 Malibu sedans sits at a Chevrolet dealership in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2020 Chevrolet Blazers, r m
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:17:11-04

Most midsize cars did not excel in a new side crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

There are four tiers in the rating system: Good, acceptable, marginal and poor.

The Subaru Outback ranked the highest of the seven tested vehicles, receiving a "good" rating. The Hyundai Sonata and Volkswagen Jetta received "acceptable" ratings.

The Honda Accord earned a "marginal" rating and the Chevrolet Malibu, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry earned "poor" ratings.

"With vehicles that sit lower to the ground, the striking barrier hits higher on the door panel,” says IIHS President David Harkey. “That potentially puts sedans and wagons at a disadvantage in this evaluation but reflects what happens in a real-world crash when these vehicles are struck by a higher-riding pickup or SUV.”

The IIHS says its side crash test uses a 4,200-pound barrier traveling 37 miles per hour to simulate the striking vehicle.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!