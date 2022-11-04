NASA's Artemis I rocket is back on the launching pad

NASA has returned the Artemis I rocket to the launching pad at the Kennedy Space Center with the hopes of blasting the rocket toward the moon on Nov. 14.

The mission has been surmounted by mechanical and weather delays for months.

The Artemis I mission has been delayed multiple times since officials first tried to launch it Aug. 29. The spacecraft had issues with a hydrogen leak that required NASA to reseal a tank. After performing bleed tests on the tank in September, NASA planned on moving forward with a launch before Hurricane Ian’s development.

The rocket was removed from the launching pad to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

Engineers have performed standard maintenance and repairs in preparation for the launch.

The next Artemis mission isn't scheduled until 2024. While Artemis I will be unmanned, Artemis II will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon. Artemis III is expected to include a crewed mission to the moon's surface.

NASA has not said whether the months of delays to Artemis I could push back the launch of Artemis II.