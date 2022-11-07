Nestlé recalls edible cookie dough

Nestlé USA is recalling some of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs.

The company says the products may contain soft plastic film.

The recalled batches were produced between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 and distributed to retailers nationwide.

Customers can look for the following batch codes on the products to determine if it was recalled:

22135554RR

22145554RR

22155554RR

Nestlé USA says the recall was prompted after customers reported the issue.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, the company stated.

People can return the cookie dough to the place of purchase for a refund.