NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid testifying in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices, clearing the way for his deposition next month. His son, Donald Trump Jr., and daughter, Ivanka Trump, will also testify.

The state’s Court of Appeals said Tuesday there was no “substantial constitutional question” that would warrant its intervention in the matter.

The decision followed an appellate court’s ruling last month enforcing a subpoena for the Trumps' testimony.

His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the investigation, has praised prior court rulings.

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings,” said Attorney General James. “We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law.”