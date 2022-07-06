Oakland Police: four fans hurt when hit by bullet fragments

Four baseball fans were injured by bullet fragments from outside the Coliseum while attending a post-game July 4 fireworks show, according to Oakland Police and the Athletics.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police initially were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark and officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments authorities say appeared to be from celebratory gunfire in Oakland.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm-related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 p.m., in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way,” police and the A’s said in a joint statement.

An additional victim walked into a hospital, the Associated Press reported.