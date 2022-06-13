Watch
Officials: Dog safely removed from gorilla exhibit at California zoo

Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 13, 2022
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Park officials in California said a dog was safely removed from the gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday afternoon.

In a statement sent to ABC affiliate KGTV, park officials say two domestic dogs were loose inside the park. Around 4 p.m., one of the dogs reportedly jumped into the gorilla habitat.

"Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed. Recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the park," the park said in a statement.

The dogs were safely removed, and no injuries were reported during the recall.

Safari Park also says no staff, Safari Park animals, or guests were harmed.

There's a video of the incident making its rounds on social media.

It's unclear where the dogs came from and who they belong to.

Krista Summerville at KGTV first reported this story.

