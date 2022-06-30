Officials: Hiker mauled in Wyoming by grizzly bear in 'surprise encounter'

Wildlife authorities in Wyoming said a hiker was hospitalized after being mauled by a grizzly bear in what they said was a "surprise encounter."

In a press release, the state's Game and Fish agency said the man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse when he encountered the bear at close range.

Officials said the encounter happened so suddenly that he could not deploy the bear spray he was carrying.

Park County sheriff's officials said they located the 68-year-old Buffalo, New York, man after he activated a distress signal, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, rescuers initially thought the signal had come from a crashed aircraft.

Wildlife officials said the hiker was flown by helicopter to a Montana hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The man's identity has not been released.

According to the news release, the agency doesn't plan to pursue the bear.