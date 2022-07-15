Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC

National Desert Storm and Desert Storm Memorial
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Scott C. Stump, far left, President of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association, Salem Abdullah, Kuwait ambassador to the United States, third from left, Gulf War veterans, and invitees participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new National Desert Storm and Desert Storm Memorial Thursday, July 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington. The new memorial will honor those who served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm or Operation Desert Shield. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
National Desert Storm and Desert Storm Memorial
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:39:09-04

Over 30 years after a U.S.-led international military coalition expelled occupying Iraqi troops from Kuwait, planners have broken ground on the long-simmering plans for a Gulf War memorial.

Hundreds gathered Thursday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony at the corner of Constitution and 23rd streets, where the memorial will be located.

Organizers have pushed to create the memorial for years, after the concept was approved by Congress in 2014. Known as the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial, the monument will feature a circular open-air design with features meant to evoke the sand dunes of the desert battleground.

"The Memorial’s design will commemorate the historical significance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm while honoring the service and the sacrifice of the United States of America and Coalition military personnel who liberated Kuwait from Iraq and defended Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula from further invasion," organizers said in a statement.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!