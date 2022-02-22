Police identify suspect, victim in Portland protest slaying

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old man who remains hospitalized in serious condition is suspected of fatally shooting a woman following a confrontation between him and anti-police protesters at a Portland, Oregon, park.

Portland police identified the suspect as Benjamin Smith.

Detectives were working with prosecutors to review potential charges.

It wasn't immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities also identified the victim of Saturday's park shooting as 60-year-old Portland resident Brandy Knightly.

Police said she died of a gunshot wound, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Portland Police Department, the scene at Normandale Park on Saturday was "extremely chaotic" after a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.

Oregon's largest city is experiencing a sharp rise in gun violence.

Police said two men and three women were also injured in the shooting and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Their status has not been released.

KOIN-TV reported that social media flyers indicated that a march for Amir Locke, a Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police on Feb. 2, was happening at the park at the same time the shooting occurred.