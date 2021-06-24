Police: Teen dies after being shot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Texas

The Arlington Police Department said a 16-year-old has died after he was shot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred around 7 p.m., just after the park had closed.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an off-duty police officer who was working security walked to the park's front gate after he heard cars honking and saw a group of six to eight people fighting in the parking lot.

According to NBC News, as the officer began moving towards the group to break up the fight, a shot rang out, and the victim fell to the ground.

The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said they did detain individuals for questioning, but they did not release the names of the victim, suspect, or what led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.